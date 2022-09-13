Ancelotti: “I’m not deaf, but I don’t care about the debate surrounding Vinícius”

Ahead of Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig, Carlo Ancelotti spoke to the media and he explained why he thinks the German side, who have just changed coach, could be a tough test, stating: “It’s an important match for this group. They’ve had some struggles to start the season, but they did well in the last game against Borussia Dortmund. We know that they have dangerous and quick players, especially up front. We’ll have to consider all of this. It’s not just Werner. Christopher Nkunku did really well last season.”

Ancelotti on his 25 years in the Champions League

The Italian is about to celebrate his 25-year anniversary of his first Champions League match as manager. When that was brought up in Tuesday’s press conference, he replied: “I didn’t know 25 years had passed. This competition has made me happy many times and sad a few times. My teams and my players have had a lot of success in this competition and I have a squad with which we can fight to win this competition again. But, you never know what’ll happen in this tournament.”

Ancelotti on the Vinícius debate

There has been a debate in Spain about Vinícius and opponents’ aggression with him, one that Antonio Rüdiger commented on as well. But, Ancelotti didn’t want to get into it. He said: “Vinícius is doing good and has completely recovered from Sunday’s game. We haven’t spoken about [the aggression of opponents], no. There’s no need. I’m not stupid or deaf, so I’ve heard this debate, but there’s no need for us to discuss this. It’s normal that the opponents are trying to stop him. There are rules in place to protect the players, not just Vinícius.”

Ancelotti on the Mbappé report

A report from L’Equipe claims that Kylian Mbappé could actually get out of his PSG contract earlier than was assumed. But, Ancelotti didn’t want to talk about the Frenchman. When this was brought up, he replied: “I give up! Honestly, we’re happy with the players we have, especially the youngsters. We’re excited about Vinícius and Rodrygo and not thinking about others right now. That’s the truth.”

Ancelotti on Asensio

After Marco Asensio was visibly angry at not coming on against Real Mallorca, Ancelotti was asked about the Spaniard and reported: “Asensio has to put up with this situation right now. After getting frustrated, there are two responses, as you can either train better or you can give up. But, he has kept training well. He could play in tomorrow’s game.”

Ancelotti on Benzema’s progress

Asked for a quick update on Benzema and on his chances of playing in the Madrid Derby on Sunday, the coach said: “There’s a chance, as he is evolving well. But he’ll only play if there are no concerns at all.”