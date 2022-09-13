Updates from Valdebebas: The latest on Benzema, Militao, Vazquez, and Odriozola

This morning at Valdebebas, Real Madrid held their final training session before Wednesday night’s Champions League home opener at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu — a match against RB Leipzig.

Some good news as Eder Militao and Alvaro Odriozola both returned to training today. Militao only trained with the whole group for part of the session, while Odriozola resumed training normally. It is expected that Militao will not be rushed back despite being ready to go, given that Antonio Rudiger is in fine form and is more than reliable at the back.

Meanwhile, Lucas Vazquez joined Karim Benzema inside the gym at Real Madrid City to do recovery work. Vazquez was diagnosed with a right thigh injury today, per a Real Madrid official statement; while Benzema is doing well to regain fitness. Ancelotti did hint today in the pre-game press conference that Benzema could even feature against Atletico Madrid in the Derbi on the weekend. Though, even if ready, it’s possible Ancelotti won’t risk the French striker in that game.

Here are some photos of today’s training session: