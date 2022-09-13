Real Madrid announce squad for Champions League match against Red Bull Leipzig

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Wednesday’s match against Red Bull Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League’s Group Stage.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Luis López.

Defenders: Carvajal, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola, Rüdiger and F. Mendy.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni and D. Ceballos.

Delanteros: Hazard, Asensio, Vini Jr., Rodrygo and Mariano.

Los Blancos will have to play this game without Militao, Lucas Vazquez and Karim Benzema. The three of them should be ready right after the upcoming FIFA break but Militao and Benzema will try their best to recover in time for Sunday’s crucial Madrid Derbi against Atletico.

Rodrygo is expected to replace Benzema in the lineup, with Valverde possibly occupying the spot on the right side of the attacking line.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti will likely deploy key starters like Aurelien Tchouameni and Luka Modric back in the starting lineup.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 09/14/2022

Time: 21:00 CET (local time), 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spin.

Available TV: Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV (USA).

