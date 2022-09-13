OFFICIAL: Lucas Vazquez injury report

Real Madrid have released a medical report on defender Lucas Vazquez, who was forced to leave Sunday’s match against Mallorca.

Following tests carried out on our player Lucas Vázquez by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the gracilis muscle of the right thigh. His recovery will continue to be assessed.

Source: Realmadrid.com

Vazquez will not be back at least until the first match right after the upcoming FIFA break, which will be played on October 2nd against Osasuna.

Real Madrid can only hope that Dani Carvajal stays healthy now, given that he has been injury prone during the last few years of his career. Odriozola is Carvajal’s only backup while Vazquez is out, although players like Nacho, Rudiger or even Fede Valverde could play in that spot if an emergency arises for Los Blancos.

The coaching staff and Vazquez will be patient, as groin injuries are very tricky for football players.