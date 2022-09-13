Castilla talisman Alvaro Rodriguez gets injured during training

It’s been a rough stat to the season for Raul Gonzalez’s Castilla side. After finally picking up their first win of season last weekend thanks to an Alvaro Rodriguez game-winning goal, the Spanish striker received an injury in training today.

Rodriguez, 18, suffered an injury to the left leg, according to Spanish newspaper Marca. The injury is expected to see him sidelined for the next month or so, and the forward immediately withdrew from training and will undergo recovery.

The injury is bad news for the entire team. Rodriguez has already scored two goals this season, while another three have been controversially disallowed.

In Rodriguez’s absence, two players will need to step up: Iker Bravo, who was just signed from Bayer Leverkusen, as well as Noel Lopez who joined this summer from Deportivo la Coruña. Both are highly promising, especially Bravo — so the good news is that Castilla aren’t exactly void of talent up front.