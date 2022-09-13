Managing Madrid Podcast: Castilla Corner: Alvaro and Bravo robbed; Arribas magic

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Ruben Skjerping discussed:

Another goal for Álvaro Rodríguez

Iker Bravo robbed of an assist in his first start

Clean sheet, but still poor defending

Raúl changing up the formation

Magic from Arribas

Key players in Juvenil A’s 6-0 win against Celtic in the Youth League

Arbeloa’s future as a coach

Ex-Castilla players dominating against Mallorca

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Ruben Skjerping (@RubenPMN)