 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Daily Thread: 14 September 2022

Another Juninho Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Juninho
/ new
FBL-ESP-LIGA-REAL MADRID-REAL BETIS Photo by THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and Long Live Juninho!

————————

MATCH DAYYYYYY - THE CHAMPIONNSSS

Predicted Lineups

According to DiaroAS

EA Cannot Be Trusted

It’s always great to see the youths bonding. Check out the video below to see their responses to their FIFA ratings. However, I firmly disagree with Fede + Tchou’s ratings. Additionally, Rodrygo is a better passer than FIFA gives him credit. Also better shooter. And Vini should be a better dribbler (as crazy as increasing a 90 rating sounds).

Appreciation Post: Vini + Rodry

We’re counting on you two upfront today.

Note: I did not verify these stats but i like ‘em lol

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid