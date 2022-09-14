Daily Thread: 14 September 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and Long Live Juninho!

————————

MATCH DAYYYYYY - THE CHAMPIONNSSS

Predicted Lineups

According to DiaroAS

❗️Leipzig XI vs Real Madrid: pic.twitter.com/t60sPKZ6jH — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) September 13, 2022

EA Cannot Be Trusted

It’s always great to see the youths bonding. Check out the video below to see their responses to their FIFA ratings. However, I firmly disagree with Fede + Tchou’s ratings. Additionally, Rodrygo is a better passer than FIFA gives him credit. Also better shooter. And Vini should be a better dribbler (as crazy as increasing a 90 rating sounds).

Appreciation Post: Vini + Rodry

We’re counting on you two upfront today.

In 2018 bought 18 years old Vinicius Junior for €45M from Flamengo.

In 2019 bought 18 years old Rodrygo Goes for €45M from Santos.



Their start at Real Madrid was not perfect but in a couple of years both of them became crucial players for the club. pic.twitter.com/FxJBrg0f7m — Dazzysports™ (@dazzybliss) September 13, 2022

Note: I did not verify these stats but i like ‘em lol