Real Madrid vs Red Bull Leipzig, 2022 Champions League: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid host Red Bull Leipzig, who should be the toughest opponent for Los Blancos in this Group Stage. Leipzig’s start to the 2022-2023 season was very poor and they lost 4-1 to Shakhtar in the first match of this Champions League. However, they sacked coach Domenico Tedesco and beat Borussia Dortmund in impressive 3-0 fashion last weekend.
Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Mendy, Tchouameni, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Vinicius, Rodrygo.
Red Bull Leipzig predicted XI: Gulacsi, Henrichs, Orban, Gvardiol, Raum, Kampl,Schlager, Nkunku, Szoboslai, Forsberg, Werner.
Tchouameni and Modric are expected to return to the starting lineup as coach Carlo Ancelotti knows how important it is to take care of business today.
Leipzig have a very dangerous offensive line with Nkunku, Szoboslai and Werner, so this will be a tough challenge for Real Madrid’s defensive line, especially if Leipzig are given the chance to counterattack often.
HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Date: 09/14/2022
Time: 21:00 CET (local time), 03:00pm EST.
Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spin.
Available TV: Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)
Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV (USA).
