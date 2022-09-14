Real Madrid vs Red Bull Leipzig, 2022 Champions League: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid host Red Bull Leipzig, who should be the toughest opponent for Los Blancos in this Group Stage. Leipzig’s start to the 2022-2023 season was very poor and they lost 4-1 to Shakhtar in the first match of this Champions League. However, they sacked coach Domenico Tedesco and beat Borussia Dortmund in impressive 3-0 fashion last weekend.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Mendy, Tchouameni, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Red Bull Leipzig predicted XI: Gulacsi, Henrichs, Orban, Gvardiol, Raum, Kampl,Schlager, Nkunku, Szoboslai, Forsberg, Werner.

Tchouameni and Modric are expected to return to the starting lineup as coach Carlo Ancelotti knows how important it is to take care of business today.

Leipzig have a very dangerous offensive line with Nkunku, Szoboslai and Werner, so this will be a tough challenge for Real Madrid’s defensive line, especially if Leipzig are given the chance to counterattack often.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 09/14/2022

Time: 21:00 CET (local time), 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spin.

Available TV: Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV (USA).

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.