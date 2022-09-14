 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Real Madrid vs Red Bull Leipzig, 2022 Champions League: Predicted lineups

Rodrygo expected to replace Benzema in the lineup.

By Lucas Navarrete
Real Madrid host Red Bull Leipzig, who should be the toughest opponent for Los Blancos in this Group Stage. Leipzig’s start to the 2022-2023 season was very poor and they lost 4-1 to Shakhtar in the first match of this Champions League. However, they sacked coach Domenico Tedesco and beat Borussia Dortmund in impressive 3-0 fashion last weekend.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Mendy, Tchouameni, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Red Bull Leipzig predicted XI: Gulacsi, Henrichs, Orban, Gvardiol, Raum, Kampl,Schlager, Nkunku, Szoboslai, Forsberg, Werner.

Tchouameni and Modric are expected to return to the starting lineup as coach Carlo Ancelotti knows how important it is to take care of business today.

Leipzig have a very dangerous offensive line with Nkunku, Szoboslai and Werner, so this will be a tough challenge for Real Madrid’s defensive line, especially if Leipzig are given the chance to counterattack often.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 09/14/2022

Time: 21:00 CET (local time), 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spin.

Available TV: Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV (USA).

