Real Madrid vs Red Bull Leipzig 2022 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch Champions League online

Champions League football returns to the Bernabeu for the first time since Real Madrid’s historic comeback against Manchester City in the return leg of last season’s Semifinals. Los Blancos will be hosting a Red Bull Leipzig side who sacked their coach last week. Marco Rose took over and the team beat Dortmund 3-0, so they will be hoping to keep that momentum going.

On paper, Leipzig should be the main favorites to advance to the knock-out stages alongside Real Madrid, but they lost 4-1 against Shakhtar and are the underdogs for tonight’s match at the Bernabeu, so it won’t be easy for the German team to turn things around.

Los Blancos must make sure that they replace Karim Benzema efficiently, as they struggled a bit against Mallorca. Rodrygo will be expected to play that role tonight, which should move Fede Valverde back to the right side of the team’s offensive line.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 09/14/2022

Time: 21:00 CET (local time), 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spin.

Available TV: Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV (USA).

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.