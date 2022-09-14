Real Madrid’s pitch expected to be in bad condition again — won’t get fixed until October

One of the main talking points after Real Madrid’s win over Mallorca last weekend that was somewhat non-football related was the state of the pitch at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Usually in exemplary condition, the grass looked rough, dry, and torn up.

A report in Marca today states that the reason for this is because of the state of the grass upon delivery. It was damaged due to the scorching August heat, and wasn’t installed in ideal conditions. After analyzing the situation after the Mallorca game, the club has come up with a solution to fix the problem, but that solution won’t be readily available.

It is expected that the grass tonight in Real Madrid’s game vs RB Leipzig will be in similarly bad shape to what it was against Mallorca. However, after that, Real Madrid don’t have a home game until October 2nd, and by then, it is expected that the grass will return to its normal state.