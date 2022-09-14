Jovic: “The expectation is high when a Real Madrid player arrives at Fiorentina.”

Former Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic has now played all six games in Serie A for Fiorentina, and despite a hot start in pre-season for the Italians, the Serbian striker has scored just one goal so far in Italy.

Real Madrid still retain rights to Jovic, so at Managing Madrid we are still keeping an eye on him.

The Serbian explained his slow start to Serbian media outlet ‘The Informer’.

“The expectation is high when a Real Madrid player arrives at Fiorentina,” Jovic said. “It’s normal for the fans to expect me to make a difference from the first moment, but I haven’t played for three years and that’s why it may take me a while.”

“I was expecting a difficult season, and after the first games it seems clear to me that this is the case,” Jovic continued to explain. “I will need time to find my form. I am here to work and try to integrate as soon as possible, to try to fit in as soon as possible with the rest of the team. But I’m sure that everything will improve game by game. Expectations for me are high, but I haven’t played for three years”