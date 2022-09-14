CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Red Bull Leipzig, 2022 Champions League

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Red Bull Leipzig in the 2022 Champions League.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Nacho, Tchouameni, Camavinga, Modric, Valverde, Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Red Bull Leipzig starting XI (TBC): Gulacsi, Henrichs, Orban, Gvardiol, Raum, Kampl,Schlager, Nkunku, Szoboslai, Forsberg, Werner.

Real Madrid will have to play with composure as Leipzig have a very strong offensive line capable of being a threat on counterattacks. Can Ancelotti’s men keep their winning streak alive and gain some more confidence ahead of Sunday’s Derbi against Atletico?

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 09/14/2022

Time: 21:00 CET (local time), 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spin.

Available TV: Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV (USA).

