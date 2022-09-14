 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Red Bull Leipzig, 2022 Champions League

It’s time for Champions League football to return to the Bernabeu.

By Lucas Navarrete
Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Red Bull Leipzig in the 2022 Champions League.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Nacho, Tchouameni, Camavinga, Modric, Valverde, Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Red Bull Leipzig starting XI (TBC): Gulacsi, Henrichs, Orban, Gvardiol, Raum, Kampl,Schlager, Nkunku, Szoboslai, Forsberg, Werner.

Real Madrid will have to play with composure as Leipzig have a very strong offensive line capable of being a threat on counterattacks. Can Ancelotti’s men keep their winning streak alive and gain some more confidence ahead of Sunday’s Derbi against Atletico?

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 09/14/2022

Time: 21:00 CET (local time), 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spin.

Available TV: Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV (USA).

