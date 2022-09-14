Agreement reached with referees, Liga F will resume this weekend

An agreement between the RFEF (representing the referees), LPFF, and CSD has been reached after a whirlwind week of negotiations and the threat of another matchday being postponed.

ÚLTIMA HORA



Las árbitras finalmente aceptan la propuesta de la #LigaF y la Jornada 2 se disputará con normalidad ⚽️ — Liga F (@LigaF_oficial) September 14, 2022

The referees have accepted a proposal by the CSD, which will last for six years. Per David Menayo of MARCA:

25,000 euros per year for the head referees (1,666 per match).

16,000 euros for the assistant referees (1,066 per match).

3,750 euros for the fourth referees (250 per match).

It seems that the CSD’s additional offer of 350,000 euros per year (for three years) — which will make up an individual mutual fund that the referees will be able to access once their careers are over — was key to unblocking negotiations.

Así llegó el acuerdo árbitras-Liga:



➡️ Negociaron hoy por teléfono.



➡️ El acuerdo se ha desbloqueado tras la oferta del CSD (350k que pagará cada año x3 años como fondo de fin de carrera). Se añade a lo que pagará la Liga: 25k para las principales y 16k para las asistentes. — Mayca Jiménez Durillo (@Mayca_Jimenez) September 14, 2022

The RFEF has also committed to contributing 350,000 euros to the LPFF during the first three seasons, which will be allocated entirely to the clubs to deal with arbitration costs.

There was real fear that the parties involved were at an impasse and that there would be another cancellation of games. However, with this development, the “strike” has finally ended, which should allow Liga F to go forward this weekend.

Real Madrid are set to play Valencia on September 17 at 4 pm local time.

UPDATE

Liga F has released an official statement on the matter.

Full translation: