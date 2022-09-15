Managing Madrid Podcast: Real Madrid 2 - 0 RB Leipzig Post-game

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Euan McTear discuss:

- Carlo Ancelotti’s post-game quotes after Real Madrid beat RB Leipzig

- Atmosphere at the Bernabeu

- Real Madrid’s conservative display in the first half

- Marco Asensio’s situation and peformance

- The performances of Eduardo Camavinga, Luka Modric, Dani Carvajal, and Antonio Rudiger (and others)

- All things Fede Valverde

- Dani Ceballos

- And a ton more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Euan McTear (@emctear)