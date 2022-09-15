Daily Thread: 15 September 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

All We Do Is Win Win Win No Matter What?!!

Albeit (Juninho Note: albeit is a phenomenal word) a nervy and somewhat uninspiring performance, Real Madrid wins another game again. At this point, even I may be jumping on the believe and achieve propaganda...as the final 20 mins of a match seem to be the only portion that matters.

GOALSENSIOOOOOOOO

Another golazo from the benched goat. Mans always knows how to make a super-sub entrance.

Appreciation Post: Federico Valverde

Fede just keeps proving his doubters (including me) wrong. I’ll admit, I’m still not a huge fan of RW Fede as he is more or less a psuedo-4th CM. However, it is undeniable that he keeps producing on the pitch and deserves as much playing time as possible.

A Look Forward:

As we approach El Derbí and potentially an opportunity for Florentino Perez to Free Joao Felix, the players, Carlo, and the MM community must quickly prepare for an intense La Liga match. So I have a quick question: should Rodrygo continue to start as the False Nine for the Atleti Match or should we test a different option?