Managing Madrid Podcast: The Asensio / Rodrygo / Hazard / Benzma Mailbag

Kiyan and Lucas are back with the world famous Real Madrid mailbag

By Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete
Real Madrid v RB Leipzig: Group F - UEFA Champions League Photo by Alvaro Medranda/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

  • Vinicius Jr vs Javier Aguirre
  • Does Vinicius ‘provoke’ too much?
  • Revisiting Marco Asensio takes
  • When will our first loss come?
  • Rodrygo Goes things
  • No striker for Karim Benzema to mentor
  • And more

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)

