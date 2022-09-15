Referee named for Madrid Derbi between Real Madrid and Atletico de Madrid

The Spanish Football Federation has appointed Jose Luis Munuera Montero as the man in charge of Sunday’s Madrid Derbi between Atletico de Madrid and Real Madrid, which will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano at 21:00 CEST.

Munuera Montero doesn’t have a ton of experience in intense games like the Madrid Derbi and he likes to discipline players and show a good share of yellow cards, averaging around four yellow cards per game during his career in La Liga. Munuera Montero has called eight games involving Real Madrid, with Los Blancos winning seven of them and losing one.

This first Derbi of the 2022-2023 season will be a very intense match, given that Atletico de Madrid will want to avoid a home loss at all costs. Simeone’s men are already five points behind Real Madrid in the table, so losing three more points against Los Blancos would harm their chances of competing for this year’s title.