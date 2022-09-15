Training updates: Benzema and Vazquez still not ready

Real Madrid woke up early the day after their win over RB Leipzig at the Bernabeu on Wednesday night to resume work for the week. Carlo Ancelotti held a training session first thing on Thursday morning to begin preparations for a massive Madrid Derby this weekend.

Many eyes were on Karim Benzema, though he was not seen. The French striker continued his recovery work inside the gym, and he did not train with the rest of the team. It is more likely than not that Benzema will not play this weekend at the Metropolitano, which, in turn, means that he probably will avoid being called up to the French National Team for the international break.

Lucas Vazquez is in the same boat. He, like Benzema, trained indoors. Vazquez’s fresh legs would’ve been important to have given that Dani Carvajal doesn’t normally play two consecutive games.

The good news though is that Eder Militao looks ‘normal’. He already resumed training before the Leipzig game but wasn’t risked. He should be fine to play in the Derby.