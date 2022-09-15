 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Koke about Vinicius’ dances: “If he celebrates like that at the Wanda, there would be trouble”

Atletico’s captain shared his thoughts about Vinicius’ celebrations.

By Lucas Navarrete
Real Madrid CF v RCD Mallorca - LaLiga Santander Photo by Fermin Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Atletico de Madrid midfielder and team captain Koke Resurreccion talked to Movistar+ ahead of Sunday’s Derbi between Atletico and Real Madrid. Koke was asked about Vinicius’ dance moves while celebrating a goal and suggested at the possibility of Atleti fans reacting poorly if he were to dance at the Metropolitano.

“At the end of the day if he scores a goal and decides to dance it’s his call. To each his own and everyone celebrates the way he likes,” said Koke.

However, the reporter insisted and asked Koke about whether or not he would understand the fans at the Wanda if they were to react poorly to Vinicius’ celebrations.

“There would be trouble for sure, it’s normal,” added the midfielder.

Even if Vinicius’ dance moves could be taken as a slight way to provoke opponents and fans, Koke’s quotes are inexcusable, as he is basically condoning the fans’ reactions to those moves. Dancing while celebrating a goal is not against the rules of football and fans should behave if Vinicius decides to keep dancing after a goal, no matter the stadium he’s playing at.

The atmosphere ahead of the Derbi just got very tense.

