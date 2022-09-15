Amancio to succeed Paco Gento and be named Real Madrid’s new honorary President

On October 2nd Real Madrid will call for an assembly of their socios to ratify the role of Amancio Amaro (82) as the new honorary president, replacing Paco Gento. The initial nomination was agreed upon by the board on September 12th. Amancio will become the ninth honorary president in the club’s history.

Amancio was a Real Madrid first team player for fourteen years (1962-1976). He arrived as a young winger from Deportivo de La Coruña and ended up becoming one of the leaders of the ‘ye-yé’ era at Real Madrid — a team that managed to win the European Cup in 1966. He also won nine Leagues and three Spanish Cups as well as international European Championship with Spain in 1964.

During his time with Real Madrid, Amancio amassed 471 official matches. He currently sits as the sixteenth ranked player with the most matches played in the history of Real Madrid. Over those 471 games, Amancio scored 155 goals.

Amancio has kept close links to Real Madrid, especially since Florentino Perez has become president. The former player now sits on the Board of Directors and previously coached the first team as well as Castilla. During his time as Castilla manager, he won the Second Division in the 83-84 season, with the ‘Quinta del Buitre’ as a core part of the squad. Amancio also heavily featured in the new Amazon Prime documentary featuring the history of Real Madrid. The 82-year-old has earned his new title and will be a worthy successor to the great Paco Gento.