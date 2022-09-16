 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Daily Thread: 16 September 2022

Another Juninho Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Juninho
/ new
Real Madrid v RB Leipzig: Group F - UEFA Champions League Photo by Alvaro Medranda/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and Long Live Juninho!

————————

AND HE CAN PASS

Fede Fever continues as the football world begins to accept that Fede can pretty much do whatever he wants. His versatility reminds me of a quote from one of my favorite movies:

Ayo Slime - It’s Your Time!

Finally....I mean finally....i mean finally....Camavinga + Mendy will join Tchouameni on the French National Team. Took long enough for Mendy and Camavinga is a welcomed add.

The Return of Eder Militao

According to the always reliable Mario Cortegana, Eder Militao is ready for the Derby. Question of the day is should we force him to start?

Appreciation Post: Aurelien Tchouameni

Poll

How Would You Rate Tchouameni’s Debut So Far? (Scale from 1 - 5, 5 meaning great)

view results
  • 0%
    1
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    2
    (0 votes)
  • 7%
    3
    (13 votes)
  • 53%
    4
    (90 votes)
  • 37%
    5
    (63 votes)
167 votes total Vote Now

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid