Daily Thread: 16 September 2022

AND HE CAN PASS

Fede Fever continues as the football world begins to accept that Fede can pretty much do whatever he wants. His versatility reminds me of a quote from one of my favorite movies:

Ayo Slime - It’s Your Time!

Finally....I mean finally....i mean finally....Camavinga + Mendy will join Tchouameni on the French National Team. Took long enough for Mendy and Camavinga is a welcomed add.

Tchouaméni, Camavinga & Mendy have been called up for the French National Team. pic.twitter.com/jeNCoG0BMt — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) September 15, 2022

The Return of Eder Militao

According to the always reliable Mario Cortegana, Eder Militao is ready for the Derby. Question of the day is should we force him to start?

| Militao is ready for the Derby, confirmed by @MarioCortegana. — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) September 15, 2022

Appreciation Post: Aurelien Tchouameni

| After only a few weeks, Tchouaméni is already considered a fixed starter for Ancelotti. @SPORT1 pic.twitter.com/A6loTs53NL — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) September 14, 2022

Tchouaméni really just came in from Monaco, shook some hands with his new teammates and instantly slotted into the starting XI as if he is part of the dynasty Madrid team. Being impressed with him is understating it. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) September 14, 2022