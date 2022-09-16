Neymar supports Vinicius: “Dribble, dance and be yourself”

Paris Saint-Germain attacker Neymar Jr. showed Vinicius his support on his Social Media following the controversy about Vinicius’ dancing celebrations. Atletico de Madrid captain Koke Resurreccion said that “there would be trouble” if Vinicius were to celebrate like that at the Wanda Metropolitano this weekend and Neymar stood by Vinicius’ side.

“Dribble, dance and be yourself, happy to be who you are! Go for the top, my friend, we will dance on your next goal,” wrote Neymar on his Instagram account.

Vinicius replied to Neymar’s message on Twitter by posting a picture of himself and Neymar dancing with the Brazilian national team adding “Always!” and a dancing emoji.

Barcelona winger Raphinha also supported Vinicius with an Instagram story, posting a picture of Vinicius dancing and writing “I want to see dances, I want to see joy, forget about it.”

It looks like Koke’s words will not change Vinicius’ attitude, but now Real Madrid’s attacker will have to focus on performing at a high level when his team visits the Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday, as the spotlight will be on him.