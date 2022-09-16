Vinicius Junior Selected as Real Madrid Player of the Month for August

Vinicius Junior is the recipient of the August “Mahou Five Star Player of the Month” award, given his early exploits to start the season. The award is voted on by the fans and is duly deserved after the Brazilian scored four goals in five La Liga matches. During the receipt of the award, Vinicius gave a few quotes to MARCA where he analyzed the upcoming derby:

“We are working hard to get to the match in good shape. All the effort we have made in the preseason counts and is the key, in addition to the good blend of experience players mixed with the younger players,” said Vinicius.

The Brazilian forward also revealed his expectations for this season after lifting the double in the previous season. “I am very excited for this season and I am hoping that it will be the same or better than last season. I have the confidence of everyone and the coach, who always tells me to have confidence in front of goal”.

Vinicius will be the player to watch ahead of the Madrid derby with plenty of controversy following his dancing celebrations and on-field trickery. Koke was vocal about the reception Vinicius can expect, while Neymar has defended his compatriot. If Vinicius continues with his imperious form, Atletico Madrid will have a tough time denying him the opportunity to celebrate.