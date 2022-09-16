Managing Madrid Podcast: Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid preview, La Liga 2022 - 2023

AUDIO:

VIDEO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Jose Perez discuss:

Why Derbi’s are generally overhyped

Were Koke’s words taken out of context?

Dancing.

Atletico Madrid’s struggles against Leverkusen

Who will Diego Simeone play at the back?

Will Atletico defend even deeper than usual?

Coping with Joao Felix

Is Atletico better with Griezmann on the field?

Key matchups and expected XIs

And more.

Did you enjoy this podcast? Join us on Patreon for a ton of bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid.

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Jose Perez (@jcperez_)