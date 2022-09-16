Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Biggest Spanish football ‘what-if’ of all time

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn go through a Spanish Football mailbag where Patrons sent in questions:

Are Barcelona actually back?

Who would we support if Real Madrid and Barca didn’t exist?

The biggest Spanish football what if of all time

When was the last time Barca were leaders of La Liga?

Should Nacho have been called up to Spain?

And more.

Enjoy the raw Churros, legends!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

