 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Biggest Spanish football ‘what-if’ of all time

Kiyan and Diego go through a slew of Spanish football questions

By Kiyan Sobhani
/ new
Soccer - Spanish La Liga - Real Madrid v Barcelona - Santiago Bernabeu Stadium Photo by Paul Marriott/EMPICS via Getty Images

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn go through a Spanish Football mailbag where Patrons sent in questions:

  • Are Barcelona actually back?
  • Who would we support if Real Madrid and Barca didn’t exist?
  • The biggest Spanish football what if of all time
  • When was the last time Barca were leaders of La Liga?
  • Should Nacho have been called up to Spain?
  • And more.

Click here for access

Enjoy the raw Churros, legends!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid