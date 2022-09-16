OFFICIAL: Real Madrid publish statement supporting Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid have published a statement on their website to support Vinicius Junior, who has been in the middle of a big controversy happening in Spain during the last few hours.

Atletico de Madrid captain Koke Resurrección first said that "there would be trouble" if Vinicius were to celebrate a goal by dancing at the Civitas Metropolitano this Sunday. Those comments led to a number of debates in the Spanish media, and one of those featured a despicable quote on El Chiringuito, one which Managing Madrid will not reproduce.

Here's Real Madrid's statement about the matter.

Real Madrid C. F. condemns all types of racist and xenophobic language and behaviour in football, sport and life in general, such as the regrettable and unfortunate comments made against our player Vinicius Junior in the last few hours.

Real Madrid would like to express its affection and support for Vinicius Junior, a player who regards football as an attitude towards life through joy, respect and sportsmanship. Football is the most global sport there is and should be a model of values and coexistence.

The club has directed its legal services to take legal action against anyone who makes racist remarks towards our players.

Source: Realmadrid.com

Vinicius will be under the spotlight when Real Madrid visit Atlético this Sunday and even more so if he manages to score. Here's to more dance moves.