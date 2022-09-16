Preview, Squad List, Team News: Real Madrid vs. Valencia; Liga F

Preview

Real Madrid play Valencia in their first match of the league season on Saturday at 4 pm local time (10 am ET). All games from the new Liga F can be watched on DAZN. Throughout the campaign, some matches will be shown free on YouTube, while others will be on their paid subscription service. Make sure to check between the two on the day.

Liga F begins this weekend



Here are some youngsters to keep an eye out for while you watch matches live on https://t.co/2p9YPKyB9k pic.twitter.com/LVDoIlxTeW — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) September 15, 2022

Liga F begins tomorrow



Who will win the league this season? pic.twitter.com/L3zjKW3oij — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) September 16, 2022

This weekend’s action will count as matchday 2, since the first round of fixtures was postponed due to a referee strike, which was resolved on Wednesday.

According to coach Alberto Toril, the players are raring to go.

Toril: "Queremos volver a jugar juntas y sentir lo que es la competición de nuevo".#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/nxUQ1igWYS — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadridfem) September 15, 2022

Valencia barely escaped relegation in 2021/22 and posted the joint-worst offensive numbers in the league. Things are always trickier than they look on paper, but Madrid will be expecting to pick up all three points.

GK: Misa, Méline Gérard

DEF: Kenti Robles, Rocío Gálvez, Ivana Andrés, Kathellen Sousa, Claudia Florentino, Lucía Rodríguez, Sofie Svava

MID: Teresa Abelleira, Sandie Toletti, Maite Oroz, Caroline Weir, Claudia Zornoza, Freja Siri

FWD: Nahikari García, Esther González, Lorena Navarro, Caroline Møller Hansen, Athenea del Castillo, Paula Partido, Carla Camacho

Absences: Olga Carmona, Naomie Feller, Marta Corredera (maternity leave)

Olga is the new name on the absentee list, meaning that Svava will almost definitely start at left back. Meanwhile, Lorena has been brought back into the team.