Real Madrid vs. Valencia Live Stream: Starting Lineups, Time, TV, & How To Watch Liga F online

It’s Real Madrid’s first league match of the season in 2022.

By Om Arvind
Real Madrid v Manchester City - UEFA Women’s Champions League Photo by DAX Images/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Real Madrid kick off their league campaign at home vs. Valencia. It was previously thought that this matchday might be postponed as a result of the referee strike that led to the cancellation of last week’s fixtures, but a resolution was reached Wednesday.

Olga Carmona and Naomie Feller are the key names absent from Madrid’s team sheet.

This match provides an excellent chance for Las Blancas to stamp their authority early on and see how much progress they’ve made from last season.

Lineups

Real Madrid XI: Misa, Teresa, Ivana, Toletti, Esther, Weir, Kathellen, Møller, Lucía, Athenea, Svava

Subs: Gérard, Rocío, Maite, Nahikari, Lorena, Claudia F., Zornoza, Freja Siri, C. Camacho, Paula Partido

Predicted formation: 4-3-3

Valencia XI: Enith, Pauleta, Pujadas, M. Molina, Kerlly R., A. Torrodá, Fiamma, Ainhoa, M. Portales, Asun, Anita Marcos

Subs: Cosette, Salmi, Chacón, Olga, Tamarit, Sandra

Predicted formation: 4-4-2

How to Watch

Date: 09/17/2022

Time: 16:00 CET (10:00 am EST)

Venue: Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano

Available streaming: DAZN España (YouTube)

