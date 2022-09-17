Real Madrid vs. Valencia Live Stream: Starting Lineups, Time, TV, & How To Watch Liga F online

Real Madrid kick off their league campaign at home vs. Valencia. It was previously thought that this matchday might be postponed as a result of the referee strike that led to the cancellation of last week’s fixtures, but a resolution was reached Wednesday.
Olga Carmona and Naomie Feller are the key names absent from Madrid’s team sheet.
This match provides an excellent chance for Las Blancas to stamp their authority early on and see how much progress they’ve made from last season.
Lineups
Real Madrid XI: Misa, Teresa, Ivana, Toletti, Esther, Weir, Kathellen, Møller, Lucía, Athenea, Svava
Subs: Gérard, Rocío, Maite, Nahikari, Lorena, Claudia F., Zornoza, Freja Siri, C. Camacho, Paula Partido
Predicted formation: 4-3-3
Valencia XI: Enith, Pauleta, Pujadas, M. Molina, Kerlly R., A. Torrodá, Fiamma, Ainhoa, M. Portales, Asun, Anita Marcos
Subs: Cosette, Salmi, Chacón, Olga, Tamarit, Sandra
Predicted formation: 4-4-2
How to Watch
Date: 09/17/2022
Time: 16:00 CET (10:00 am EST)
Venue: Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano
