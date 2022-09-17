Today We Dance: 17 September 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Dear MM,

I have so much to say and yet feel as if I have such little space and time. I have so much to say but none of my words will encapsulate what needs to be said. I have so much to say and yet I’m even unsure of whether this is the right place to say it.

So instead, for this daily thread, we dance.

Not just for Vinícius José Paixão de Oliveira Júnior. But for all of us.

- Juninho

“The world is before you and you need not take it or leave it as it was when you came in” - James Baldwin

HOY BAILAMOS!