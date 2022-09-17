Real Madrid announce squad for Madrid Derby against Atletico de Madrid

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Sunday’s Madrid Derby against Atletico de Madrid.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin, Luis López.

Defenders: Carvajal, Militão, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola, Rüdiger, F. Mendy.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni, D. Ceballos.

Forwards: Hazard, Asensio, Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Mariano.

As expected, Madrid will be without Karim Benzema, who should be back immediately after the upcoming FIFA break. On the other hand, Eder Militao is back with the team and could play some minutes, although Carlo Ancelotti might decide to keep him on the bench as Rudiger and Alaba seem reliable enough to start.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti will likely start Rodrygo in the center of the team’s offensive line, with Valverde and Vinicius on the flanks. Madrid will miss Benzema’s creativity and presence inside the box, so Los Blancos will have to be more accurate in front of goal.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 09/18/2022

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Civitas Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.