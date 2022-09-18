Las Blancas Podcast: Is Nahikari Back? + Could The Referees Have Gotten A Better Deal?

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Om Arvind and Yash Thakur discuss:

What labor “strikes” are actually about and why public opinion doesn’t really matter

The numbers involved and whether they’re a significant improvement on prior promises

Why Teresa started over Zornoza

Weir and Toletti being non-negotiable starters

Recurring issues with Real Madrid’s offense

Athenea and Møller swapping wings and that making the attack better

Athenea’s sparkling performance

What changed to tilt the beginning of the second half in Valencia’s favor

Zornoza’s positive and negative impacts off the bench

The awful offside calls

The effect of moving Weir out wide

Whether this was Nahikari’s best ever performance in a white shirt

Why Nahikari played so well and what Madrid can do to make this happen again

What suits Nahikari vs. what suits Esther

Evaluating Misa’s outing

The cool ‘M. Oroz Fanáticos’ banner in the stadium

Valencia’s promising young core

Shout out to commentator Diego García

The Valencia coach’s hilarious reaction right before Madrid’s second goal

Did you enjoy this podcast? Please consider supporting us through Patreon for more bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Om Arvind (@OmVAsports)

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)