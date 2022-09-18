Las Blancas Podcast: Is Nahikari Back? + Could The Referees Have Gotten A Better Deal?

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Om Arvind and Yash Thakur discuss:
- What labor “strikes” are actually about and why public opinion doesn’t really matter
- The numbers involved and whether they’re a significant improvement on prior promises
- Why Teresa started over Zornoza
- Weir and Toletti being non-negotiable starters
- Recurring issues with Real Madrid’s offense
- Athenea and Møller swapping wings and that making the attack better
- Athenea’s sparkling performance
- What changed to tilt the beginning of the second half in Valencia’s favor
- Zornoza’s positive and negative impacts off the bench
- The awful offside calls
- The effect of moving Weir out wide
- Whether this was Nahikari’s best ever performance in a white shirt
- Why Nahikari played so well and what Madrid can do to make this happen again
- What suits Nahikari vs. what suits Esther
- Evaluating Misa’s outing
- The cool ‘M. Oroz Fanáticos’ banner in the stadium
- Valencia’s promising young core
- Shout out to commentator Diego García
- The Valencia coach’s hilarious reaction right before Madrid’s second goal
Hosts this week:
Om Arvind (@OmVAsports)
Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)
Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)
