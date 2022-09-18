Daily Thread: 18 September 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

MATCHDAYYY - EL DERBI

Are you guys ready???!!! Big match for the boys against Atletico. Let’s cheer for a win.

AND WE STILL DANCING!!

Iker Bravo celebrated his goal with Vinicius Tobias by dancing. — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) September 17, 2022

Iker bravo dancing with Vinicius Tobias after scoringpic.twitter.com/XxZLBdMFj3 — Dr Yash  (@YashRMFC) September 17, 2022

WHO WANTS VINI TO SCORE??

I certainly do....