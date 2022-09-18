Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, 2022 La Liga: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid visit Atletico de Madrid’s Civitas Metropolitano hoping to earn the three points without star Karim Benzema. Rodrygo will be expected to replace the Frenchman in the XI, with Valverde playing on the right side of the offensive line.

Atletico de Madrid predicted XI: Oblak, Reinildo, Hermoso, Witsel, Molina, Ñiguez, De Paul, Koke, Lemar, Joao Felix, Morata.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Mendy, Tchouameni, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Atletico will be expected to play defensively as they always do, but Madrid will have to be very careful with Morata and Joao Felix’s counterattacks. Militao is back after missing the last two games with an injury but Ancelotti will likely start Rudiger once again as it would be the safest decision for both Militao and the team.

Los Blancos will have to show a good transition defense if they want to succeed and earn the three points tonight.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 09/18/2022

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Civitas Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

