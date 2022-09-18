Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid 2022 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Real Madrid’s visit to the Civitas Metropolitano to play the first Madrid Derby of the season has been filled with controversy over the last few days, but none of that will matter when the referee blows the whistle.

It hasn’t been a brilliant start to the 2022-2023 season for Atletico de Madrid, who have struggled creating chances effectively and are already five points behind Real Madrid in the table.

On the other hand, Los Blancos have won all of their games so far, both in La Liga and in the Champions League. It’s true that the schedule has been somewhat manageable for Madrid and that tougher challenges will be ahead, but Ancelotti’s men have been very reliable this season.

However, replacing Benzema tonight won’t be easy for the Italian coach, given that his creativity and his presence inside the box would’ve been crucial against Atletico’s low block.

Can Madrid get it done?

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 09/18/2022

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Civitas Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.