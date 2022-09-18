 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

CONFIRMED lineups: Atletico de Madrid vs Real Madrid, 2022 La Liga

First Madrid Derby of the season.

By Lucas Navarrete
Real Madrid CF v Club Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Atletico de Madrid in La Liga.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Tchouameni, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Atletico de Madrid starting XI (TBC): Oblak, Reinildo, Hermoso, Witsel, Molina, Ñiguez, De Paul, Koke, Lemar, Joao Felix, Morata.

Los Blancos are without Karim Benzema and he will be very hard to replace. However, Atletico de Madrid are missing some important defenders like Gimenez or Savic too, so Ancelotti’s men will try their best to overcome Benzema’s absence and earn the three points away from the Bernabeu.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 09/18/2022

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Civitas Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

