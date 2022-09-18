Atletico Madrid fans sing racist chants towards Vinicius Jr before the game

Unfortunately, some bad news hit us just before Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid take the field at the Metropolitano tonight.

Outside the stadium, lots of fans (“lots” used intentionally, as it was a significant number) began to chant racist insults towards Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr.

“Vinicius is a monkey!” The chants broke out, and unsurprisingly, there was no action taken by Atletico Madrid security guards, as our chief editor who is on site at the stadium, reports:

Not a single security guard intervention in those disgusting chants. Atletico have not banned their Ultras the way Florentino banned Real Madrid's. Let's see what action the club takes. You can't just chalk this up as a 'few bad apples' and let them go on. Ban them forever. — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) September 18, 2022

For obvious reasons, there was already popping tension heading into this game because of Koke’s comments earlier this week, that things might get messy if Vinicius dances in the Madrid Derby. Things got out of hand when on El Chiringuito, one of the guests made a racist remark towards Vinicius Jr, telling him he should stop acting like a monkey and to take his samba back to Brazil.

The only good that has come out of this whole debacle so far is the fact that there has been an uprising of support behind Vinicius Jr from all over the football world. At the very least, awareness has been raised regarding the racism that exists.

Now Atletico Madrid have a very important obligation to act.

Here is a video of the chants: