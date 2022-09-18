Ancelotti: “Vinícius’ talent brought us the winning goal in this derby”

Real Madrid go into the September international break with nine wins out of nine to start the 2022/23 season, with the latest victory a very impressive 2-1 win in the Madrid Derby against Atlético Madrid.

Analysing the game in his post-match press conference, Carlo Ancelotti said: “We played a low block and did well to limit their main threats. I think we managed the first half really well and played out from the back well, doing so for both goals. We were comfortable in possession. In the second half, we stopped trying to hurt them as much when the game was under control. But, that then meant we ended up suffering because Atlético kept pushing and we conceded a goal at the end. In an ideal world, we’d score a lot and never concede. But, perfection doesn’t exist.”

Ancelotti on Vinícius’ performance

Vinícius was in the headlines all week and was then the subject of racist chanting on Sunday night, and Ancelotti was asked if he felt the Brazilian had been distracted by this at all. The coach was also asked for his thoughts on the player’s attempt at a lambretta flick over Axel Witsel, that didn’t come off. Ancelotti replied: “I think you could manage that ball better in that situation, but this is Vinícius and I can’t limit his talent because his talent brought us the 2-0 goal, which is how we won this derby.”

Ancelotti on Rodrygo and Fede Valverde

Rodrygo and Fede Valverde were the two players who ended up on the scoresheet and the coach was asked what makes them special, replying: “The two are very special players because they are modern footballers, who can play in different positions and who are special both technically and physically. We’re all delighted with how they’re doing.”

Ancelotti on overcoming Benzema’s absence

It’s now the September international break and Karim Benzema should return after it. Since he went down against Celtic, the team has scored 11 goals and conceded just two, making the Italian very proud. He said: “The team has done well in these games to replace Benzema. He might be our most important player, but we’re still very good without him. I can’t ask more of this team.”

Ancelotti on the title race

Asked for an evaluation of the title race at this early stage, he said: “Barcelona are doing very well and we’re doing very well. I think it’ll be a strange season and we don’t want know what will happen after the World Cup. We or Barcelona could suffer a blip later on, like Atlético are suffering just now at the start. It’ll definitely be a more competitive title race than last year.”

Ancelotti on greeting Simeone

Diego Simeone always leaves straight away after full time and that was the case again. Asked if this was an issue, Ancelotti dismissed that suggestion, revealing: “We greeted each other before the match. That’s his custom and that’s fine.”