Managing Madrid Podcast: Atletico Madrid 1 - 2 Real Madrid Post-game, La Liga 2022 - 2023

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Euan McTear discuss:

The racist chants inside and outside the stadium all night

The unfortunate normalization of racism

The lack of action taken by Atletico Madrid and La Liga

A break down of both of Real Madrid’s goals

The difference between the tactics tonight from Carlo Ancelotti and Diego Simeone

The performances of Luka Modric, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo Goes, Fede Valverde, Ferland Mendy, Joao Felix, Antoine Griezmann, Mario Hermoso, and more.

Post-game quotes from both coaches

Real Madrid’s run without Karim Benzema

Reflecting on the decision not to sign a right-winger

And more.

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Euan McTear (@emctear)