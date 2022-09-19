 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Madrid is White - Open Thread September 19, 2022

Post-Derby Manic Monday Edition of the Daily Merengue!

By NeRObutBlanco
/ new
Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid - La Liga Photo by Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d love to drink Dunkel beer with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho or... yours truly.

Huh! So there’s THAT Narrative Again!

He won’t be selling watermelons in the streets of Madrid this time around, but this defeat at the Wanda after the whole Vinicius thing is bound to sting Diego Simeone. Somehow the “rich Royal Whites vs the working class Rojiblancos” narrative once again managed to turn into a “Good guys vs Bad guys” one, after fans of the latter team sang racist chants, following Koke’s controversial comments.

Nero Disco Time

Alright ya all. Time for something to take our minds off the game - though not entirely due to the dancing theme of the past few days. Mention a (italo) disco song you enjoy!

Have a great week and may the Madridismo be with ya!

More From Managing Madrid

Managing Madrid Podcast: @emctear
Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid