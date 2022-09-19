Madrid is White - Open Thread September 19, 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d love to drink Dunkel beer with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho or... yours truly.

Huh! So there’s THAT Narrative Again!

He won’t be selling watermelons in the streets of Madrid this time around, but this defeat at the Wanda after the whole Vinicius thing is bound to sting Diego Simeone. Somehow the “rich Royal Whites vs the working class Rojiblancos” narrative once again managed to turn into a “Good guys vs Bad guys” one, after fans of the latter team sang racist chants, following Koke’s controversial comments.

El derbi es nuestro! Orgullo de equipo! Great victory and a demonstration of what we are #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/ArytznZcUV — Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) September 18, 2022

We're entering the first international break of the season and Real Madrid still haven't lost or drawn a game.



Royalty pic.twitter.com/sHSC6JZ1Vh — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 18, 2022

Real Madrid this season after winning the Madrid derby:



W

W

W

W

W

W

W

W

W pic.twitter.com/GdZJ1KDVNu — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 18, 2022

Nero Disco Time

Alright ya all. Time for something to take our minds off the game - though not entirely due to the dancing theme of the past few days. Mention a (italo) disco song you enjoy!

Have a great week and may the Madridismo be with ya!