 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fede Valverde vs Atletico Madrid: Yet another great performance in the bag

By Managing Madrid
/ new
Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid - La Liga Santander Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Real Madrid midfielder (winger?) Fede Valverde put in yet another excellent shift vs Atletico Madrid on Sunday night at the Civitas Metropolitano — a game in which Real Madrid won 1 - 2 to make it nine straight wins to start the season.

Valverde has been instrumental this season. More and more he’s growing into his role on the right-wing. He has been devastating making runs in-behind defensive lines, carrying the ball up the field, working hard to cover ground on defense, and also contributing directly to goals:

Valverde’s performance vs Atletico Madrid was brilliant. He got up and down the field as needed, and covered a lot of ground per usual. His line-breaking ball-carry led to Real Madrid’s first goal, and his sprint to meet a rebound on a fast break sealed Real Madrid’s game-winning goal.

Valverde won all four of his ground duels, three out of his five aerial duels, and completed 90% of his passes. He contributed to both goals, and as always, provided the intangibles: energy and fight.

Valverde, whose heat map is below, was the highest rated player on WhoScored by the end of the game.

More From Managing Madrid

Managing Madrid Podcast: @emctear
Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid