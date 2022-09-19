Fede Valverde vs Atletico Madrid: Yet another great performance in the bag

Real Madrid midfielder (winger?) Fede Valverde put in yet another excellent shift vs Atletico Madrid on Sunday night at the Civitas Metropolitano — a game in which Real Madrid won 1 - 2 to make it nine straight wins to start the season.

Valverde has been instrumental this season. More and more he’s growing into his role on the right-wing. He has been devastating making runs in-behind defensive lines, carrying the ball up the field, working hard to cover ground on defense, and also contributing directly to goals:

Fede’s leap this season has been awesome to watch. Feel like he’s added new weapons to his game. Already at 13 key passes this season (4th in La Liga). Not easy to impact the game as much as he does offensively while also being so important on defense. — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) September 19, 2022

Valverde’s performance vs Atletico Madrid was brilliant. He got up and down the field as needed, and covered a lot of ground per usual. His line-breaking ball-carry led to Real Madrid’s first goal, and his sprint to meet a rebound on a fast break sealed Real Madrid’s game-winning goal.

Valverde won all four of his ground duels, three out of his five aerial duels, and completed 90% of his passes. He contributed to both goals, and as always, provided the intangibles: energy and fight.

Fede Valverde’s game by numbers vs. Atleti:



90% pass accuracy

4/4 ground duels won

3/5 aerial duels won

2/3 long balls completed

2 shots

1/1 dribbles completed

1 tackle won

1 goal



Great performance tonight. pic.twitter.com/4s0XimFP9V — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) September 18, 2022

Valverde, whose heat map is below, was the highest rated player on WhoScored by the end of the game.