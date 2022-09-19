La Liga to denounce Sunday’s racist chants aimed at Vinicius Jr at the Civitas Metropolitano

After last night’s despicable racist chants from Atletico Madrid fans both inside and outside the Civitas Metropolitano during the Madrid Derby, some action is finally being taken — even if delayed.

El Partidazo d Cope has reported that the league is taking action.

“La Liga is going to report to the Anti-Violence Commission the racist shouts against Vinicius that are heard in the video of Tiempo de Juego,” Cope reported on their social media. “They will also denounce the “Vinicius die” that was heard inside the stadium.”

The Anti-Violence Commission are the ones who deal with cases of discrimination. Though, it remains to be seen what the outcome of all this will be. ‘Denouncing’ is still not a tangible punishment. Atletico Madrid have not come out and stated anything about last night’s incidents yet, and they have a history of not reacting to this kind of vile behaviour from their fans. Marca, meanwhile, reports that any punishment will probably come in ‘financial’ form rather than ‘sporting’ form.