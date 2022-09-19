Rodrygo: “It’s impossible to replace Benzema”

Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes has proved his worth over the last few months. Not only he scored the team’s crucial goals against Manchester City, last night he also scored Madrid’s opening goal in the Derby against Atletico de Madrid, which is a big game. Rodrygo talked to the press after the match and reviewed his performances.

“The derby is a special game. I’m really pleased I managed to score and could help the team win. The manager had faith in me. The thing that changed is that I began to score at the end of last season and I’ve got off to a good start and hope I can keep it going until the end,” he said.

Rodrygo has been the chosen one to replace Karim Benzema while the Frenchman has been injured. The Brazilian attacker shared his thoughts about embracing that challenge.

“It’s impossible to replace Karim, but I try and I’ve done quite well. It’s a new role for me because I don’t play the same way as Karim. I play differently and we’ve changed the way we play,” he explained.

Real Madrid have won all their games so far this season and Rodrygo wants to keep that winning streak alive.

“We’re happy with how we’ve started the season. We’ve won every game and we’re now going away on international duty. We need to rest and return better after the international break,” said the attacker.

Rodrygo concluded his media appearance by talking about the intensity in the Madrid Derby.

“It was a different type of game. Derbies are always important, but it was different today because of what has happened this week. We did our talking on the pitch. I’m happy to have played well and to have scored,” he added.