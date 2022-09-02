 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Open Thread: 02 September 2022

Friday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By felipejack
The best player of august

Who’s been the best player of August?

  • 18%
    Modric
    (18 votes)
  • 7%
    Alaba
    (7 votes)
  • 6%
    Valverde
    (6 votes)
  • 59%
    Vini
    (58 votes)
  • 9%
    Benzema
    (9 votes)
The window summary

The summary for Real Madrid summer transfer window, so you can rate it in the poll below:

Signings:

  • Rüdiger: €0M
  • Tchouaméni: €80M + €20M

Departures:

  • Casemiro (Man Utd): €70M + €15M
  • Marcelo: €0M (contract not extended)
  • Bale: €0M (contract not extended
  • Isco: €0M (contract not extended)
  • Jović (Fiorentina): €0 + 50% sell on
  • Gila (Lazio): €6M
  • Chust (Cadiz): €1M
  • Kubo (Real Sociedad): €6M
  • Mayoral (Getafe): €10M
  • Miguel Gutierrez (Girona)- €4M
  • Reinier (Girona): Loan
  • Blanco (Cadiz): Loan

The balance was +€17M, which was good thing, but But Real failed to sell Mariano (even for free) and, arguably, Asensio.

How do you rate Real Madrid’s transfer window?

  • 12%
    1
    (11 votes)
  • 20%
    2
    (17 votes)
  • 32%
    3
    (28 votes)
  • 27%
    4
    (23 votes)
  • 7%
    5
    (6 votes)
To remember the incredible signing Real made a year ago:

