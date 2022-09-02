Open Thread: 02 September 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!
The best player of august
Nominees for Real Madrid's best player of August.
Who's been the best? pic.twitter.com/M7pV4dyQea
Poll
Who’s been the best player of August?
-
18%
Modric
-
7%
Alaba
-
6%
Valverde
-
59%
Vini
-
9%
Benzema
The window summary
The summary for Real Madrid summer transfer window, so you can rate it in the poll below:
Signings:
- Rüdiger: €0M
- Tchouaméni: €80M + €20M
Departures:
- Casemiro (Man Utd): €70M + €15M
- Marcelo: €0M (contract not extended)
- Bale: €0M (contract not extended
- Isco: €0M (contract not extended)
- Jović (Fiorentina): €0 + 50% sell on
- Gila (Lazio): €6M
- Chust (Cadiz): €1M
- Kubo (Real Sociedad): €6M
- Mayoral (Getafe): €10M
- Miguel Gutierrez (Girona)- €4M
- Reinier (Girona): Loan
- Blanco (Cadiz): Loan
The balance was +€17M, which was good thing, but But Real failed to sell Mariano (even for free) and, arguably, Asensio.
Poll
How do you rate Real Madrid’s transfer window?
-
12%
1
-
20%
2
-
32%
3
-
27%
4
-
7%
5
To remember the incredible signing Real made a year ago:
One year ago today, Real Madrid signed Eduardo Camavinga for around €31m. He's won 4 trophies already, including the Champions League and he's still just 19 years old.
He's won 4 trophies already, including the Champions League and he's still just 19 years old. ✨ pic.twitter.com/dZ6KZy3VNy
