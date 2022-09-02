Open Thread: 02 September 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

The best player of august

| Nominees for Real Madrid's best player of August.



| Nominees for Real Madrid's best player of August.

Who's been the best?

Poll Who’s been the best player of August? Modric

Alaba

Valverde

Vini

Benzema vote view results 18% Modric (18 votes)

7% Alaba (7 votes)

6% Valverde (6 votes)

59% Vini (58 votes)

9% Benzema (9 votes) 98 votes total Vote Now

The window summary

The summary for Real Madrid summer transfer window, so you can rate it in the poll below:

Signings:

Rüdiger: €0M

Tchouaméni: €80M + €20M

Departures:

Casemiro (Man Utd): €70M + €15M

Marcelo: €0M (contract not extended)

Bale: €0M (contract not extended

Isco: €0M (contract not extended)

Jović (Fiorentina): €0 + 50% sell on

Gila (Lazio): €6M

Chust (Cadiz): €1M

Kubo (Real Sociedad): €6M

Mayoral (Getafe): €10M

Miguel Gutierrez (Girona)- €4M

Reinier (Girona): Loan

Blanco (Cadiz): Loan

The balance was +€17M, which was good thing, but But Real failed to sell Mariano (even for free) and, arguably, Asensio.

Poll How do you rate Real Madrid’s transfer window? 1

2

3

4

5 vote view results 12% 1 (11 votes)

20% 2 (17 votes)

32% 3 (28 votes)

27% 4 (23 votes)

7% 5 (6 votes) 85 votes total Vote Now

