Iker Bravo: “My adventure in Real Madrid starts today”

It was a quiet deadline day for Real Madrid, who couldn’t manage to find new clubs for expendable players like Odriozola, Asensio, Vallejo or Mariano. However, new signing Iker Bravo shared some words on his Social Media just a few weeks after his signing for the club was confirmed. Bravo had kept silent ever since, as his move was quite controversial given that Atletico de Madrid were also involved.

Hoy empieza mi aventura en el Real Madrid. Motivado y responsabilizado por defender estos colores y este escudo.



“My adventure in Real Madrid starts today. I feel the responsibility and truly motivated about defending these colors and this badge. Looking forward to kicking off a thrilling season together, @RealMadrid,” tweeted Bravo.

Iker Bravo is just 17 years old, so he will play this whole season for Raul Gonzalez’s Castilla. Real Madrid believe that he has the potential to be a relevant first-team player in a few years time, so it will be interesting to keep an eye on his performances.