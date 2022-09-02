 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Iker Bravo: “My adventure in Real Madrid starts today”

The attacker shared some thoughts on his Social Media for the first time after signing for the club.

By Lucas Navarrete
Bayer 04 Leverkusen v MSV Duisburg - Pre-Season Test Match Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images

It was a quiet deadline day for Real Madrid, who couldn’t manage to find new clubs for expendable players like Odriozola, Asensio, Vallejo or Mariano. However, new signing Iker Bravo shared some words on his Social Media just a few weeks after his signing for the club was confirmed. Bravo had kept silent ever since, as his move was quite controversial given that Atletico de Madrid were also involved.

“My adventure in Real Madrid starts today. I feel the responsibility and truly motivated about defending these colors and this badge. Looking forward to kicking off a thrilling season together, @RealMadrid,” tweeted Bravo.

Iker Bravo is just 17 years old, so he will play this whole season for Raul Gonzalez’s Castilla. Real Madrid believe that he has the potential to be a relevant first-team player in a few years time, so it will be interesting to keep an eye on his performances.

