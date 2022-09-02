Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Betis

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Saturday’s match against Betis, the first home game of the 2022-2023 season.

REAL MADRID’S SQUAD LIST:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Luis López.

Defenders: Carvajal, E. Militão, Alaba, Nacho, Rüdiger and F. Mendy.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Lucas V., Tchouameni and D. Ceballos.

Attackers: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Vini Jr., Rodrygo and Mariano.

Real Madrid have a healthy squad and Alvaro Odriozola and Jesus Vallejo are the team’s only absences. Nacho will be back with the team but should not be expected to start.

Rodrygo could feature in the starting lineup for the first time this season, with coach Carlo Ancelotti looking forward to deploy a 4-3-3 formation. If that’s the case, this would also be the first time we see the Tchouameni-Kroos-Modric trio in the midfield without the help of Fede Valverde on the right side, so it will be interesting to see if they have what it takes to hold their own against a quality side like Betis.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 09/03/2022

Time: 16:15 CEST, 10:15am EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

