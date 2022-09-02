Brazil defeated South Africa 3-0 in a friendly match. Real Madrid center-back Kathellen Sousa started and played the full ninety minutes.

Grid View South Africa’s XI

Brazil’s XI

As expected, Brazil were the dominant force and monopolized possession. However, South Africa did a decent job holding off their superior rivals, although they benefitted from some early profligacy from striker Geyse Ferreira. The new Barcelona signing soon rectified that with a cracking strike that put her side up 1-0.

El chicharro de Geyse. Controla con el pecho y sin dejarla bajar del todo. pic.twitter.com/nsRoSl312P https://t.co/GeqBPNjJCw — FJ (@AnkaraHansen) September 2, 2022

Having nearly gone into halftime level at that point, South Africa imploded and allowed Adriana to score inside the box after a terrible clearance.

Box defending proved to be Banyana Banyana’s main defensive flaw on the night, with another poor clearance leading to Brazil’s third and final goal in the 63rd minute via Tamires.

Sousa wasn’t challenged on a minute-by-minute basis but had some work to do cleaning up long balls and counter-attacks. South Africa did possess some threat on the break and managed to create two good chances in the first half, signaling at potential that never materialized.

Kathellen did what she needed to do against the ball and was adventurous with her distribution.

Brazil and South Africa will play again on September 5th.