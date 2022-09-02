Managing Madrid Podcast: Real Madrid vs Real Betis preview, La Liga 2021 - 2022

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Jose Perez discuss:

Real Betis’s summer

Their tactical plan

Manuel Pellegrini’s philosophy

Betis’s injuries

Key matchups

Betis’s starting XI

The threat of Borja Iglesias

The lack of goals in this matchup recently

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Jose Perez (@jcperez_)