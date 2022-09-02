Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Closure on Real and Barca’s transfer on windows

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

Discussing the closure of Real Madrid and Barcelona’s transfer windows

Bernardo Silva’s quote about having no offers from Spain

Why didn’t Real Madrid make an offer for him?

Aubameyang deal

Marcos Alonso and Jordi Alba

What is the LB pecking order at Barca now?

Thoughts on Hector Bellerin

Floor and ceiling of each Spanish UCL team

Was the Raphinha signing ‘too far’?

And a ton more.

Enjoy the raw Churros, legends!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

