Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Closure on Real and Barca’s transfer on windows

Kiyan and Diego discuss the state of the Big Two, and answer question from fans

By Kiyan Sobhani
Real Madrid v FC Barcelona - La Liga Photo by Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Discussing the closure of Real Madrid and Barcelona’s transfer windows
  • Bernardo Silva’s quote about having no offers from Spain
  • Why didn’t Real Madrid make an offer for him?
  • Aubameyang deal
  • Marcos Alonso and Jordi Alba
  • What is the LB pecking order at Barca now?
  • Thoughts on Hector Bellerin
  • Floor and ceiling of each Spanish UCL team
  • Was the Raphinha signing ‘too far’?
  • And a ton more.

Click here for access

Enjoy the raw Churros, legends!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas

