Take Kubo: “I knew Real Sociedad could be my last opportunity to make a leap as a footballer”

Take Kubo had an excellent match for Real Sociedad this weekend against Espanyol. The Japanese playmaker has started the season well for his new club and has quickly integrated into Imanol Alquacil’s team. In a new interview with Mundo Deportivo, the player was refreshingly honest and open on his experience thus far:

“I can't explain very well what has happening to me at the start of this season. What I do remember is during the preseason, while in the hotel, I remember thinking to myself that maybe I didn’t have another big opportunity, that this could be my last chance to make the leap as footballer. For the moment, I think I’m fulfilling what people expect of me”, Kubo revealed.

Kubo was applauded during his substitution at the weekend by all of the Reale Arena fans, ”I really liked the applause and it gave me a lot of confidence,” Kubo said. “The fans are the ones who give their opinion. There is the coach, the coaching staff, the players, but football is entertainment and the fans pay the money to come see the game and, the happier they are, the better for us.”

Kubo also revealed how he his transfer to La Real materialized this summer. “I went to talk to the president Jokin Aperribay [Real Sociedad’s President] and he told me that they had been scouting me and after me for over three years, something that I also knew, and at that moment I decided to opt for La Real, a club that loved me and a coach who loved me. I feel very comfortable, I really like the way the team works, I really like the way they play games... I’m very comfortable,” he emphasized.

At last it seems Take Kubo has found the right home. His talent can flourish at Real Sociedad and hope has been rekindled that he can reach his full potential.