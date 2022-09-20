Open Thread: September 20, 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d love to drink Flaming Lamborghini with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho or... yours truly.

Ancelotti being Awesome

We avoided [Antoine] Griezmann or Joao Felix hitting on the counter, the low block allowed us to control them well. If Simeone says that we defended well in low block I say thank you, it’s a compliment.

Gotta love Don Carlo.

Well at Least there’s a Plan for the New Death Star

| Real Madrid has built a new 900 sq meter laboratory in Valdebebas, where the turf of the stadium will be stored. Since, new Bernabéu will be a multi-purpose facility that’ll allow the club to increase it’s revenue. @marca pic.twitter.com/dEcnj1o89R — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) September 19, 2022

So uh... Regarding Potential Suitors for Asensio...

IU’ll just be quick about this:

According to Calciomercato, Milan are one team interested in getting Marco for free.

According to Mundo Deportivo... - seen it coming yet? - another team interested in Marco are... Barcelona!!! Well I mean, he does tick a few boxes alright. Though not the most explosive, he can play on both wings and even especially through the center...and that left foot... They also see him as a mature player though by no means old, so he ought to have a few years ahead of him.

